Lindsay-Martin scores 24 off the bench, UAB knocks off UNC Asheville 72-47

By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — KyeRon Lindsay-Martin’s 24 points off of the bench helped UAB to a 72-47 victory against UNC Asheville on Sunday.

Lindsay added eight rebounds for the Blazers (9-4). Evan Chatman scored nine points and added five rebounds. Quaran McPherson had nine points and shot 4 for 10.

Toyaz Solomon finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-8). Justin Wright added 12 points for UNC Asheville. Kameron Taylor had 10 points and six rebounds.

UAB took the lead for good with 13:57 remaining in the first half. The score was 42-26 at halftime, with Chatman racking up nine points. Lindsay scored 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

