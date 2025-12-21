Bailey scores 24, Incarnate Word knocks off Northern Arizona 90-66

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Davion Bailey’s 24 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Northern Arizona 90-66 on Sunday.

Bailey shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 9 from the line for the Cardinals (6-6, 1-2 Southland Conference). Jordan Pyke scored 18 points and added six rebounds.

Ryan Abelman finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (5-7). Northern Arizona also got 12 points from Kavon Bradford.

By The Associated Press