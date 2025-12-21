Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
60.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bailey scores 24, Incarnate Word knocks off Northern Arizona 90-66

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Davion Bailey’s 24 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Northern Arizona 90-66 on Sunday.

Bailey shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 9 from the line for the Cardinals (6-6, 1-2 Southland Conference). Jordan Pyke scored 18 points and added six rebounds.

Ryan Abelman finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (5-7). Northern Arizona also got 12 points from Kavon Bradford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.