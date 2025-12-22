Edmonds’ 21 points help TCU beat Florida A&M 80-56

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Xavier Edmonds scored 21 points in 20 minutes, and TCU turned a tight game into a rout after halftime to beat Florida A&M 80-56 on Sunday.

The Horned Frogs (9-3) outscored Florida A&M 56-28 in the second half to pull away after trailing 28-24 at the break. TCU finished with a 43-25 rebounding advantage and shot 19 of 22 (86%) from the free-throw line.

Tanner Toolson, making his first start since transferring from Utah Valley, added six points and seven rebounds and helped set the tone on the glass as TCU controlled second-chance opportunities throughout the second half.

David Punch added 10 points and eight rebounds, while RJ Jones scored 14 points off the bench, hitting 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Brock Harding finished with seven assists as TCU dished out assists on 18 second-half baskets.

Florida A&M (3-7) was led by Jaquan Sanders, who scored 16 points and added five assists. Tyler Shirley chipped in 13 points, but the Rattlers shot just 29% from 3-point range and 7 of 15 (47%) at the free-throw line.

TCU shot 42% overall and used its depth and physicality to turn a four-point halftime deficit into a four-game winning streak.

Up next

TCU continues a five-game homestand against Jackson State on Dec. 29.

Florida A&M travels to Georgia Tech on Saturday.

