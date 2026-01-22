Uchenna scores 22, Daniels adds 19 and Wisconsin women top No. 24 Nebraska 63-60

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gift Uchenna had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Kyrah Daniels added 19 points, and Wisconsin defeated No. 24 Nebraska 63-60 on Wednesday night.

Daniels hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 60 with 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter and the go-ahead free throw 50 seconds later. After a Nebraska turnover, Uchenna’s layup made it 63-60 with 53 seconds left and neither team scored again.

The Cornhuskers led by five points with 3:45 remaining in the game but made only 1 of 7 shots the rest of the way and 2 of their last 12.

Ronnie Porter added 10 points for the Badgers (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten), who improved to 11-1 at home. Destiny Howell, who scored 39 points in a 94-92 double-overtime win over Oregon on Sunday, was in foul trouble for much of the game and did not score.

Eliza Maupin scored 13 points and Britt Prince had 11 for Nebraska (14-5, 3-5).

Uchenna had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first half and Wisconsin led 38-25 at the break.

After shooting 37% in the first half, Nebraska forced eight turnovers and limited Wisconsin to five shots in the first seven minutes of the third quarter. Nebraska outscored Wisconsin 22-7 in the period and took a 47-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

Up next

Nebraska: at home against Illinois on Saturday

Wisconsin: at Minnesota on Sunday

