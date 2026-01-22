Skip to main content
Watford’s 23 lead Queens past North Alabama 87-62

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Watford’s 23 points helped Queens defeat North Alabama 87-62 on Wednesday.

Watford shot 7 of 10 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Royals (12-8, 7-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Yoav Berman added 20 points while shooting 8 for 16. Avantae Parker had 18 points and shot 7 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. The Royals picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Lions (6-12, 1-6) were led in scoring by Kevin de Kovachich, who finished with 15 points. Corneilous Williams added 12 points and Canin Jefferson had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

