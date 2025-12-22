Skip to main content
Alex Karaban scores 21 points as No. 5 UConn beats DePaul 72-54

Sponsored by:
By AP News
UConn DePaul Basketball

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 21 points and No. 5 UConn shut down DePaul for a rugged 72-54 victory Sunday.

Playing without Solo Ball, UConn (12-1, 2-0 Big East) posted its eighth consecutive win. It also improved to 22-1 against DePaul.

The Huskies held the Blue Demons to 36.4% shooting. Led by Tarris Reed Jr.’s 11 rebounds, they also enjoyed a 40-28 advantage on the glass.

Ball was sidelined because of a minor injury. The junior guard is averaging a team-high 15.4 points after he scored a career-high 26 in Tuesday night’s 79-60 victory over Butler.

Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. ran off the court after he got sick early in the second half. But he returned with 14:28 left. He finished with 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Layden Blocker had 11 points for DePaul (8-5, 0-2), which lost 79-66 at No. 22 St. John’s in its Big East opener Tuesday night. Kruz McClure finished with 10.

The Blue Demons closed to 62-52 on Blocker’s layup with 3:53 left. But Reed scored as the shot clock expired and Braylon Mullins drilled two 3-pointers to help the Huskies pull away.

Karaban made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the first half, helping UConn to a 33-30 lead at the break.

UConn carried the momentum into the second half. Malachi Smith converted a driving layup and Jaylin Stewart had an athletic putback that made it 44-34 with 14:32 left.

UConn: At Xavier on Dec. 31.

DePaul: At Villanova on Dec. 31.

By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer

