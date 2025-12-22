Boyd scores 22 in Wichita State’s 88-57 victory over Eastern Kentucky

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Karon Boyd’s 22 points helped Wichita State defeat Eastern Kentucky 88-57 on Sunday.

Boyd shot 9 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Shockers (8-5). Will Berg scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Brian Amuneke shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Montavious Myrick led the Colonels (4-9) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Turner Buttry added 10 points and four assists for Eastern Kentucky. Yvens Paul also had 10 points.

Wichita State took the lead for good with 14:54 remaining in the first half. The score was 44-18 at halftime, with Boyd racking up 18 points. Wichita State extended its lead to 56-23 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Kenyon Giles scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press