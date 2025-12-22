Fuchs scores 23 as San Francisco knocks off Morgan State 94-64

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — David Fuchs helped lead San Francisco past Morgan State on Sunday with 23 points off of the bench in a 94-64 win.

Fuchs shot 7 of 9 from the field and 9 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Dons (8-5). Legend Smiley scored 15 points, shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line. Mookie Cook shot 3 of 3 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bears (2-10) were led by Alfred Worrell Jr., who posted 15 points and six rebounds. Morgan State also got 12 points and four assists from Rob Lawson. David Bumpass finished with nine points.

San Francisco took the lead for good with 9:32 left in the first half. The score was 42-28 at halftime, with Fuchs racking up 11 points. San Francisco extended its lead to 94-60 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. Fuchs scored 12 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

