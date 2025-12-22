Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
56.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Evans scores 24, UC Irvine takes down North Dakota State 74-73

Sponsored by:
By AP News

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Kyle Evans had 24 points in UC Irvine’s 74-73 victory against North Dakota State on Sunday at the Sun Bowl Invitational.

Evans also contributed nine rebounds and three blocks for the Anteaters (8-5). Jurian Dixon shot 6 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Derin Saran shot 4 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Markhi Strickland led the way for the Bison (10-4) with 14 points and seven rebounds. North Dakota State also got 14 points and five assists from Damari Wheeler-Thomas. Trevian Carson finished with 12 points. The Bison broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.