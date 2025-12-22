Evans scores 24, UC Irvine takes down North Dakota State 74-73

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Kyle Evans had 24 points in UC Irvine’s 74-73 victory against North Dakota State on Sunday at the Sun Bowl Invitational.

Evans also contributed nine rebounds and three blocks for the Anteaters (8-5). Jurian Dixon shot 6 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Derin Saran shot 4 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Markhi Strickland led the way for the Bison (10-4) with 14 points and seven rebounds. North Dakota State also got 14 points and five assists from Damari Wheeler-Thomas. Trevian Carson finished with 12 points. The Bison broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

By The Associated Press