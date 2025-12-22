Mitchell scores 31, Idaho downs Cal Poly 83-80 in OT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kolton Mitchell’s 31 points that included six points in the final seven seconds of overtime led Idaho over Cal Poly 83-80 on Sunday.

Mitchell’s four-point play with seven seconds left in overtime gave Idaho an 81-78 lead. Cayden Ward made two from the line for Cal Poly with five seconds left, then Mitchell wrapped up the win by making a pair with three seconds remaining.

Mitchell added six rebounds for the Vandals (8-4). Biko Johnson added 21 points while shooting 6 for 15 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Trevon Blassingame went 4 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Hamad Mousa led the way for the Mustangs (5-9) with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Cal Poly got 22 points and six rebounds from Ward.

Mousa was fouled on a 3-pointer with three seconds left and made all three free throws to send the game to overtime.

