Mitchell scores 31, Idaho downs Cal Poly 83-80 in OT

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kolton Mitchell’s 31 points that included six points in the final seven seconds of overtime led Idaho over Cal Poly 83-80 on Sunday.

Mitchell’s four-point play with seven seconds left in overtime gave Idaho an 81-78 lead. Cayden Ward made two from the line for Cal Poly with five seconds left, then Mitchell wrapped up the win by making a pair with three seconds remaining.

Mitchell added six rebounds for the Vandals (8-4). Biko Johnson added 21 points while shooting 6 for 15 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Trevon Blassingame went 4 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Hamad Mousa led the way for the Mustangs (5-9) with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Cal Poly got 22 points and six rebounds from Ward.

Mousa was fouled on a 3-pointer with three seconds left and made all three free throws to send the game to overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

