Madison St. Rose, Skye Belker help No. 25 Princeton women top Temple 87-77 for 10th straight victory

By AP News

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Madison St. Rose had 22 points, Skye Belker scored 19 and No. 25 Princeton dispatched Temple 87-77 on Monday for the Tigers’ 10th straight victory.

St. Rose made 8 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer for the Tigers (12-1), who improve to 5-0 at home. Belker made 7 of 12 shots, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Toby Nweke hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 off the bench for Princeton. Ashley Chea scored 10.

Kaylah Turner scored a career-high 36 with a career-best eight 3-pointers to lead the Owls (6-6), who fall to 0-4 on the road. The junior guard hit 13 of 21 shots — missing four from distance. Turner’s previous high came two games earlier when she scored 29 in an 88-63 victory over VCU.

Jaleesa Molina added 12 points for Temple, and Saniyah Craig totaled eight points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Belker hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 in the first quarter to help Princeton take a 26-20 lead. The Tigers spotted Temple the first five points before Belker scored the first five in a 12-0 run, capped by Nweke’s 3-pointer.

Princeton held Temple to eight points in the second quarter, building a 42-28 advantage at halftime. St. Rose accounted for seven of Princeton’s 16 points.

Nweke, Belker and Chea sank 3-pointers in the final 2:07 of the third period for a 67-45 lead.

Princeton led by 26 with 5:51 remaining before the Owls closed with a 25-9 run.

Up next

Princeton: At Pennsylvania on Jan. 3 in an Ivy League opener.

Temple: Hosts UTSA on Jan. 3 in an American Conference opener.

