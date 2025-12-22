Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
62.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Leonardo Bettiol scores 20 to lead UMass over D-III’s UMass Boston 91-40

Sponsored by:
By AP News

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 20 points to guide Massachusetts to a 91-40 victory over Division III member Massachusetts Boston on Monday.

Bettiol also grabbed eight rebounds for the Minutemen (9-4). Daniel Hankins-Sanford added 11 points and eight rebounds. Danny Carbuccia also scored 11.

Raphel Laurent finished with 19 points for the Beacons.

UMass took the lead with 19:41 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Bettiol led the team with 12 points in the first half for a 41-21 lead at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.