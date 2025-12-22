Leonardo Bettiol scores 20 to lead UMass over D-III’s UMass Boston 91-40

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 20 points to guide Massachusetts to a 91-40 victory over Division III member Massachusetts Boston on Monday.

Bettiol also grabbed eight rebounds for the Minutemen (9-4). Daniel Hankins-Sanford added 11 points and eight rebounds. Danny Carbuccia also scored 11.

Raphel Laurent finished with 19 points for the Beacons.

UMass took the lead with 19:41 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Bettiol led the team with 12 points in the first half for a 41-21 lead at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press