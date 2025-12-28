Anderson scores 29 points as No. 15 Texas Tech wins 46th straight non-conference home game

Skip to main content
By AP News
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Christian Anderson scored 29 points, including Texas Tech’s final 16 in the first half, and the 15th-ranked Red Raiders stretched their non-conference home winning streak to 46 games with an 87-57 victory over Winthrop on Sunday.

Jaylen Petty had 20 points for the Red Raiders (10-3) and preseason AP All-America forward JT Toppin had 14 points with 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season, and 26th in his 45 games for Tech over two seasons. Donovan Atwell added 14 points with four 3-pointers.

Kareem Rozier and Logan Duncomb each had 11 points for Winthrop (8-7).

Anderson had 25 points by halftime, when he alone had outscored Winthrop with Tech up 59-21. Anderson had all four of his 3s by then.

That was eight days after Anderson’s 23 points in the second half of their previous game, when the Red Raiders overcame a 17-point deficit to beat then-No. 3 Duke 82-81 at Madison Square Garden.

Winthrop’s previous six losses had been by a combined 26 points, the largest by seven at Nebraska. The Eagles had an 84-83 loss at No. 18 Arkansas, which beat Tech earlier this month.

Tech never trailed after Toppin’s two layups and assist on a 3 by Anderson for a quick 7-0 lead. There was later a 24-0 run over an 8-minute span when Winthrop missed 14 shots in a row.

The last non-conference home loss by the Red Raiders was in overtime to No. 15 Kentucky on Jan. 25, 2020. They are 23-0 in non-conference home games for third-year coach Grant McCasland.

Up next

Winthrop: At Longwood for its Big South Conference opener on Wednesday.

Texas Tech: Hosts Oklahoma State for its Big 12 opener on Saturday.

