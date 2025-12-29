Tucker’s 15 help Longwood down Averett 92-49

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elijah Tucker had 15 points in Longwood’s 92-49 win over Averett on Sunday.

Tucker also contributed five rebounds for the Lancers (8-7). Alphonzo Billups III scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 7 and added six rebounds. Redd Thompson went 6 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Josh Seiler led the Cougars in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Timayahs Bracey added 11 points for Averett, and Mason Mitchell had six points and two steals.

By The Associated Press