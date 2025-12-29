Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Vavers scores 13 off the bench, Washington State knocks off Portland 67-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rihards Vavers’ 13 points off of the bench led Washington State to a 67-62 victory over Portland in a West Coast Conference opener on Sunday.

Vavers shot 4 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (6-8). Tomas Thrastarson scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Aaron Glass had 11 points and shot 1 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line.

Joel Foxwell finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pilots (7-7). Mikah Ballew added 15 points for Portland.

Washington State went into halftime ahead of Portland 32-23. Thrastarson scored six points in the half. Washington State pulled off the victory after a 12-0 second-half run erased an eight-point deficit and gave them the lead at 49-45 with 5:41 left in the half. Vavers scored 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.