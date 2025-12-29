Vavers scores 13 off the bench, Washington State knocks off Portland 67-62

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rihards Vavers’ 13 points off of the bench led Washington State to a 67-62 victory over Portland in a West Coast Conference opener on Sunday.

Vavers shot 4 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (6-8). Tomas Thrastarson scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Aaron Glass had 11 points and shot 1 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line.

Joel Foxwell finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pilots (7-7). Mikah Ballew added 15 points for Portland.

Washington State went into halftime ahead of Portland 32-23. Thrastarson scored six points in the half. Washington State pulled off the victory after a 12-0 second-half run erased an eight-point deficit and gave them the lead at 49-45 with 5:41 left in the half. Vavers scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press