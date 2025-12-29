Ty-Laur Johnson scores 22 and San Diego knocks off Pacific 66-54

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ty-Laur Johnson scored 22 points as San Diego beat Pacific 66-54 on Sunday.

Johnson added six steals for the Toreros (6-7, 1-0 West Coast Conference). Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 17 points, shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Toneari Lane had 12 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Tigers (9-5, 0-1) were led by TJ Wainwright, who recorded 15 points. Justin Rochelin added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Pacific. Elias Ralph also had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

San Diego took the lead with 19:17 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Gorosito led the team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 34-23 at the break. San Diego outscored Pacific by one point over the final half, while Johnson led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

