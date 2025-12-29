Skip to main content
Shaw and Saint Mary’s take down Loyola Marymount 78-73

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dillan Shaw scored 18 points and Rory Hawke secured the victory with a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining as Saint Mary’s knocked off Loyola Marymount 78-73 on Sunday in a West Coast Conference opener.

Shaw shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (12-2, 1-0). Joshua Dent scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Paulius Murauskas shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Rodney Brown Jr. finished with 22 points for the Lions (9-5, 0-1). Jan Vide added 14 points for Loyola Marymount. Jalen Shelley had 13 points.

Dent put up nine points in the first half for Saint Mary’s, who went into the break tied 33-33 with Loyola Marymount. Shaw scored a team-high 16 points for Saint Mary’s in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

