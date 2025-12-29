Skip to main content
Zaxton King leads Missouri State over Delaware 61-43 in Conference USA opener

By AP News

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Zaxton King had 16 points in Missouri State’s 61-43 victory over Delaware on Monday in a Conference USA opener.

King shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bears (7-5, 1-0). Keith Palek III totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Trey Williams Jr. had 10 points.

Macon Emory led the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-8, 0-1) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Houser added nine points and three steals.

Missouri State took the lead for good with 17:44 remaining in the first half. The score was 27-17 at halftime, with Palek racking up eight points. Missouri State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

