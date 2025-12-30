Stirtz scores 22 points to lead No. 25 Iowa over UMass Lowell, 90-62

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 22 points as No. 25 Iowa finished the nonconference part of its schedule with a 90-62 win over UMass Lowell on Monday.

Iowa (11-2), which moved into The Associated Press Top 25 last week for the first time since the third week of the 2022-23 season, is off to its best start since the 2020-21 team opened 12-2. The Hawkeyes went 10-1 in nonconference play.

Cam Manyawu had 14 points and nine rebounds, Alvaro Folgueiras also scored 14 and Tavion Banks added 12 points for the Hawkeyes, who won their third consecutive game.

Stirtz, who was 7 of 13 from the field, also had eight assists, giving him 500 for his career.

Iowa took advantage of a size difference to score 54 points inside against the River Hawks. The Hawkeyes shot 58.2% for the game.

The Hawkeyes made eight of their first nine shots and led by 24 before taking a 47-30 advantage into halftime. Iowa shot 69.2% from the field in the period, with 14 assists on 18 field goals.

UMass Lowell pulled to 47-34 with 18:49 left before the Hawkeyes went on a 12-2 run to regain momentum. Iowa led by 33 late in the second half.

Angel Montas Jr. had 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting to lead UMass Lowell (5-10). Darrel Yepdo and Xavier Spencer each scored 10.

Up next

UMass Lowell hosts Albany on Saturday.

Iowa hosts UCLA in a Big Ten game Saturday.

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press