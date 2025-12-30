Pulliam scores 12 as William & Mary takes down Towson 84-70

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyle Pulliam and Jo’el Emanuel scored 12 points apiece as William & Mary beat Towson 84-70 on Monday.

Pulliam shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Tribe (10-3, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association) and Emanuel made 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line. Finn Lally shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Tigers (8-6, 0-1) were led by Dylan Williamson, who posted 15 points, five assists and two steals. Tyler Tejada added 13 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Towson. Tyler Schmidt finished with 13 points.

William & Mary took the lead with 6:01 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Cade Haskins led the Tribe with eight points in the first half to help put them up 38-27 at the break. William & Mary pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 19 points. The Tribe outscored Towson by three points in the final half, as Emanuel led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press