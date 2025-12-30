Skip to main content
Armstrong scores 31, UMBC downs Coppin State 93-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — DJ Armstrong’s 31 points led UMBC past Coppin State 93-59 on Monday.

Coppin State (2-15) has lost eight in a row.

Armstrong shot 10 for 16 (8 for 14 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (7-6). Anthony Valentine scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Riley Jacobs shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 10 points.

Khali Horton and Hussain Williams led the Eagles with nine points apiece. Favour Aire had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

