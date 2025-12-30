Armstrong scores 31, UMBC downs Coppin State 93-59

BALTIMORE (AP) — DJ Armstrong’s 31 points led UMBC past Coppin State 93-59 on Monday.

Coppin State (2-15) has lost eight in a row.

Armstrong shot 10 for 16 (8 for 14 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (7-6). Anthony Valentine scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Riley Jacobs shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 10 points.

Khali Horton and Hussain Williams led the Eagles with nine points apiece. Favour Aire had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press