Saint Peter’s wins 70-66 over Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Bryce Eaton scored 17 points as Saint Peter’s beat Fairfield 70-66 on Monday.

Eaton also contributed seven rebounds for the Peacocks (6-5, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brent Bland added 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds and three steals. Zaakir Williamson shot 4 of 11 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Stags (8-6, 0-3) were led in scoring by Braden Sparks, who finished with 22 points. Fairfield also got 21 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Brandon Benjamin. Declan Wucherpfennig also had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press