Milwaukee takes down Purdue Fort Wayne 77-55

By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Aaron Franklin scored 13 points as Milwaukee beat Purdue Fort Wayne 77-55 on Monday night.

Franklin added 13 rebounds for the Panthers (7-6, 3-0 Horizon League). Amar Augillard scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Chandler Jackson had 11 points and shot 3 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Mikale Stevenson led the way for the Mastodons (8-7, 2-2) with 18 points and two steals. Corey Hadnot II added 14 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks for Purdue Fort Wayne. DeAndre Craig had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

