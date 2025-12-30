Skip to main content
Walker has 17 as Illinois State knocks off Drake 73-56

By AP News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Chase Walker had 17 points in Illinois State’s 73-56 win against Drake on Monday.

Walker shot 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Redbirds (11-3, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Johnny Kinziger scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Boden Skunberg shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points and five rebounds.

Okku Federiko led the Bulldogs (7-7, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and four steals. Jalen Quinn added 10 points for Drake.

Illinois State took the lead with 8:08 left in the first half and did not trail again. Ty’Reek Coleman led with eight points in the first half to help put them up 31-27 at the break.

Illinois State extended its lead to 68-48 during the second half, fueled by a 12-3 scoring run. Skunberg scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

