Freeman scores 27 off the bench as Auburn cruises against Queens (NC), 106-55

By AP News

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Elyjah Freeman scored 27 points in 23 minutes off the bench, Kevin Overton added 23, and Auburn led the whole game dismantling Queens (NC) 106-65 on Monday night.

The Tigers (9-4) ended their non-conference slate having won a nation-best, 64 straight non-conference home games. Auburn last lost to a non-conference opponent at home on Jan. 30, 2015 against Oklahoma State.

Keyshawn Hall added 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting including 3 for 6 from 3-point range. Freeman was 9 for 13 — he made all four shot attempts from deep — and made all five of his foul shots. Overton was 8-for-12 shooting including 5 for 7 from 3.

A 22-2 run before the halfway point of the first half turned a six-point lead into a 26-point cushion. The Tigers led 57-21 at the half.

Tahaad Pettiford dished a game-high nine assists, and 22 of Auburn’s 35 made baskets were assisted.

Nasir Mann scored 13 points (4-of-10 shooting) for the Royals (5-8), who were picked to win the Atlantic Sun Conference in their fourth season as a Div. I program.

Up next

Auburn visits No. 23 Georgia to begin SEC play on Saturday.

Queens begins their Atlantic Sun slate as they host Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.

