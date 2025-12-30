Skip to main content
Bolanga scores 18, Utah Tech beats Southern Utah 80-66

By AP News

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Noah Bolanga’s 18 points helped Utah Tech defeat Southern Utah 80-66 on Monday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener.

Bolanga also added eight rebounds for the Trailblazers (8-7, 1-0). Madiba Owona added 16 points while going 6 of 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had four steals. Jusaun Holt shot 4 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks.

The Thunderbirds (4-10, 0-1) were led in scoring by Dylan Jones, who finished with 12 points. Southern Utah also got 11 points and two steals from Zach Bell. Elijah Duval also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

