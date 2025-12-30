Diallo, Claude and Steinbach triumvirate carry Washington to 74-65 win over Utah

SEATTLE (AP) — Zoom Diallo scored 24 points and Hannes Steinbach recorded a double-double and Washington won for the fourth time in its last five games by beating Utah 74-65 on Monday night.

Desmond Claude scored 21 points, Steinbach scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Franck Kepnang grabbed 10 rebounds for Washington (9-4) which shot 51% (27 of 53) despite struggling from behind the 3-point line at 20% (3 of 15).

Terence Brown scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and Keanu Dawes scored 17 points for Utah (8-5) which has lost three of its last five.

The Huskies’ largest lead in the first half was six points; Utah five and the Utes led 37-36 at halftime. Claude’s shot 16 seconds into the second half gave Washington the lead for good.

Utah remains in the all-time lead with its former Pac-12 Conference rival 20-17 though Washington has beaten Utah in five of its last seven meetings.

Up Next

Washington resumes Big Ten Conference play when it travels to face Indiana on Sunday.

Utah starts Big 12 Conference play on Saturday when it hosts No. 1 Arizona.

