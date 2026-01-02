Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
57.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kevair Kennedy scores 24, Merrimack takes down Mount St. Mary’s 75-65

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 24 points as Merrimack beat Mount St. Mary’s 75-65 on Friday.

Kennedy shot 6 of 12 from the field and 11 of 15 from the free-throw line for the Warriors (8-7, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ernest Shelton shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 11 from the line to add 22 points.

Trey Deveaux led the Mountaineers (5-10, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and eight rebounds. Luke McEldon added 10 points and six rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.