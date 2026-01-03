Skip to main content
Wright’s 18 lead Colgate over Army 76-69

By AP News

Sam Wright had 18 points in Colgate’s 76-69 victory against Army on Saturday.

Wright shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League). Ben Tweedy scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Kyle Carlesimo had 18 points and shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc.

Ryan Curry led the Black Knights (7-8, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and seven assists. Tate Laczkowski added 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Army.

Colgate led Army at the half, 35-34, with Wright (10 points) its high scorer before the break. Colgate pulled off the victory after an 11-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 58-50 with 11:03 remaining in the half. Tweedy scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

