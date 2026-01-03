Vaaks sparks Providence in 2nd half and Friars beat St. John’s 77-71 despite Ejiofor’s 33 points

Skip to main content
By AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — Stefan Vaaks scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half and Jamier Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds to help lead Providence to a 77-71 victory against St. John’s on Saturday despite a career-tying 33 points by Zuby Ejiofor.

Vaaks made four 3-pointers and Jaylin Sellers added 15 points for the Friars (8-6, 1-2 Big East Conference). Jason Edwards scored 11 points and Oswin Erhunmwunse 10.

Ejiofor led the way for the Red Storm (9-5, 2-1) with his 33 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Bryce Hopkins added nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for St. John’s. Lefteris Liotopoulos had seven points.

Providence trailed 38-31 at halftime.

The Friars trailed by nine in the second half before outscoring the Red Storm 22-7 over the final six minutes, taking the lead for good on a Vaaks 3-pointer with two minutes to go.

The Associated Press created this story in part by using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

