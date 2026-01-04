Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
51.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Miller scores 22, Montana State downs Northern Arizona 77-68

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller scored 22 points as Montana State beat Northern Arizona 77-68 on Saturday.

Miller added five rebounds for the Bobcats (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Christian King scored 18 points while going 7 of 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and added nine rebounds. Patrick McMahon shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Isaiah Shaw led the Lumberjacks (6-9, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Kavon Bradford added 12 points for Northern Arizona. Traivar Jackson also had nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.