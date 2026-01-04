Blunt’s 18 help Mercyhurst knock off Le Moyne 74-60

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt scored 18 points as Mercyhurst beat Le Moyne 74-60 on Sunday.

Blunt went 6 of 11 from the field (4 of 8 from 3-point range) for the Lakers (6-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Jake Lemelman scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Christian Gamble shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Shilo Jackson finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Dolphins (6-9, 1-1). Le Moyne also got 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Trent Mosquera.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press