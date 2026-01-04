Blunt’s 18 help Mercyhurst knock off Le Moyne 74-60

Skip to main content
By AP News

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt scored 18 points as Mercyhurst beat Le Moyne 74-60 on Sunday.

Blunt went 6 of 11 from the field (4 of 8 from 3-point range) for the Lakers (6-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Jake Lemelman scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Christian Gamble shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Shilo Jackson finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Dolphins (6-9, 1-1). Le Moyne also got 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Trent Mosquera.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

