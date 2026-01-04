Skip to main content
JT Pettigrew’s 21 points help Valparaiso top UIC 66-59

By AP News

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — JT Pettigrew’s 21 points helped Valparaiso defeat UIC 66-59 on Sunday.

Pettigrew added seven rebounds for the Beacons (7-8, 1-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Justus McNair scored 12 points while going 1 of 2 and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Beacons.

The Flames (5-10, 0-4) were led by Abdul Momoh, who posted 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Andy Johnson added nine points and two steals for UIC. Jayce Nathaniel also put up eight points.

Pettigrew scored eight points in the first half and Valparaiso went into the break trailing 32-31. McNair scored the final seven points for Valparaiso to close out the seven-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

