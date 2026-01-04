Ziegler scores 18 points as No. 13 Louisville women beat Virginia Tech 85-60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Laura Ziegler scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 13 Louisville remained unbeaten in ACC play with an 85-60 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Louisville shot 47% from the field and made 11 of 19 3-pointers, opening a double-digit lead by halftime and steadily extending it the rest of the way.

Imari Berry added 13 points off the bench for Louisville (14-3, 4-0 ACC), which placed three players in double figures and finished with a 41-34 rebounding edge.

Virginia Tech opened the fourth quarter with a brief push, scoring on three straight possessions to cut the margin to 70-49. The stretch included layups by Samyha Suffren and Carys Baker, but Louisville answered quickly. A three-point play by Skylar Jones and a pull-up jumper from Berry pushed the lead back above 25.

The Cardinals continued to capitalize on turnovers and second-chance opportunities, pushing the margin past 30 on a 3-pointer by Grace Mbugua with 2:12 remaining.

Baker led Virginia Tech (11-5, 1-3) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Suffren added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists off the bench.

The Hokies went 0-for-16 from 3-point range, and committed 18 turnovers.

Up Next

Louisville faces Miami on Thursday.

Virginia Tech travels to Syracuse on Thursday.

