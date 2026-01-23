Johnson scores 20 as Idaho beats Sacramento State 86-76

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Biko Johnson’s 20 points helped Idaho defeat Sacramento State 86-76 on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 7 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Vandals (12-7, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Isaiah Brickner scored 19 points while going 7 of 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Kolton Mitchell had 17 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line.

Mark Lavrenov finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets (6-12, 2-4). Sacramento State also got 14 points apiece from Jahni Summers and Mikey Williams.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press