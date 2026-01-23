Skip to main content
Johnson scores 20 as Idaho beats Sacramento State 86-76

By AP News

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Biko Johnson’s 20 points helped Idaho defeat Sacramento State 86-76 on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 7 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Vandals (12-7, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Isaiah Brickner scored 19 points while going 7 of 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Kolton Mitchell had 17 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line.

Mark Lavrenov finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets (6-12, 2-4). Sacramento State also got 14 points apiece from Jahni Summers and Mikey Williams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

