Palek scores 26 in Missouri State’s 84-75 victory against New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Keith Palek III’s 26 points helped Missouri State defeat New Mexico State 84-75 on Thursday night.

Palek added six rebounds for the Bears (11-8, 5-3 Conference USA). Michael Osei-Bonsu scored 21 points and added nine rebounds. Kobi Williams shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jemel Jones finished with 28 points for the Aggies (10-8, 3-5). Julius Mims added 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jae’Coby Osborne also had 11 points.

Missouri State took a 23-6 lead in the first half with a 20-2 run. Led by nine first-half points from Palek, Missouri State carried a 33-31 lead into the break. Missouri State took the lead for good with 6:38 remaining in the second half on a layup from Tyrique Brooks to make it 66-64.

By The Associated Press