Ward scores 21 as CSU Fullerton knocks off Long Beach State 71-61

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Ward’s 21 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Long Beach State 71-61 on Thursday night.

Ward also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Titans (9-12, 4-5 Big West Conference). Jefferson Monegro shot 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Jaden Henderson finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Gavin Sykes led the Beach (8-12, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four assists. Long Beach State also got 15 points from Rob Diaz III.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

