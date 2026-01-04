Garrett scores 30, Oakland downs Robert Morris 96-73

Skip to main content
By AP News

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Isaac Garrett scored 30 points as Oakland beat Robert Morris 96-73 on Sunday.

Garrett also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 4-1 Horizon League). Tuburu Niavalurua scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Michael Houge finished 5 of 9 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

The Colonials (11-6, 3-3) were led in scoring by DeSean Goode, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Robert Morris also got eight points from Nikolaos Chitikoudis. Ryan Prather Jr. had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

