Hackett scores 20, Stonehill takes down Wagner 69-60

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Davante Hackett had 20 points in Stonehill’s 69-60 victory over Wagner on Sunday.

Hackett shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Skyhawks (4-11, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Chas Stinson finished 5 of 8 from the field to add 14 points. Ridvan Tutic finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Binael Basil finished with 12 points for the Seahawks (6-7, 1-1). Zavier Fitch added nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Wagner. Jaden Baker also put up nine points. The loss snapped the Seahawks’ five-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

