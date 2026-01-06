Skip to main content
Joseph scores 32 as Prairie View A&M takes down Southern 89-85

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph’s 32 points led Prairie View A&M over Southern 89-85 on Monday night.

Joseph also had five rebounds for the Panthers (6-9, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dontae Horne scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 14 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Cory Wells had 17 points and shot 7 of 16 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Jaguars (5-10, 1-1) were led by Michael Jacobs, who posted 30 points, four assists and two steals. Malek Abdelgowad added 14 points and six rebounds for Southern. Damariee Jones finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

