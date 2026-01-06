Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Allen’s 21 lead Green Bay over Milwaukee 79-76

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Justin Allen had 21 points in Green Bay’s 79-76 victory over Milwaukee on Monday night.

Allen shot 9 of 15 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Phoenix (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League). CJ O’Hara scored 19 points and added five rebounds. LeBron Thomas shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Danilo Jovanovich finished with 19 points for the Panthers (7-9, 3-2). Milwaukee also got 14 points and four assists from Isaiah Dorceus. Esyah Pippa-White finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.