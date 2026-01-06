Williams’ 16 help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Houston Christian 81-65

HOUSTON (AP) — Sheldon Williams and Mason Gibson each scored 16 points to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Houston Christian 81-65 on Monday night.

Williams grabbed seven rebounds and Gibson made 6 for 11 from the field, 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. D’Avian Houston had 12 points and shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Islanders (8-7, 4-2 Southland Conference).

The Huskies (5-10, 1-5) were led by Kylin Green, who recorded 15 points and four assists. Houston Christian also got 14 points from Demarco Bethea. Trent Johnson had nine points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Huskies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press