Alabama A&M takes down Mississippi Valley State 71-51 for Delta Devils’ 14th straight loss

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier and Koron Davis each scored 14 points to help Alabama A&M defeat Mississippi Valley State 71-51 on Monday night.

The Delta Devils have lost 14 games in a row, the longest active losing streak in the nation.

Dozier grabbed seven rebounds, and Davis had five rebounds. Jalen Carruth went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points for the Bulldogs (8-7, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The Delta Devils (1-15, 0-2) were led by Michael James, who posted 22 points and four assists. Lamont Sams added nine points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Mississippi Valley State. Daniel Mayfield finished with nine points.

