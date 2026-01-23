Walker and North Carolina A&T takes down Hofstra 79-78

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lewis Walker scored 24 points to lead North Carolina A&T and Trent Middleton made a free throw with four seconds left as the Aggies defeated Hofstra 79-78 on Thursday night.

Walker had seven rebounds for the Aggies (8-10, 1-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Middleton shot 7 of 18 from the field, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 20 points. Zamoku Weluche-Ume shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Aggies stopped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

Cruz Davis led the Pride (13-7, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 30 points and four assists. Preston Edmead added 20 points and four assists for Hofstra. Jaeden Roberts finished with 20 points.

Walker scored 14 points in the first half and North Carolina A&T went into the break trailing 53-40. Middleton scored 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press