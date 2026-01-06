Skip to main content
Thomas’ 19 help Dartmouth beat Harvard 76-68

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Kareem Thomas scored 19 points and Connor Amundsen added 18 as Dartmouth beat Harvard 76-68 on Monday night.

Thomas shot 7 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and Amundsen made 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 9 from the foul line. Brandon Mitchell-Day shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points for the Big Green (7-7, 1-0 Ivy League).

Robert Hinton led the way for the Crimson (7-8, 0-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Austin Hunt added 16 points for Harvard. Chandler Pigge also had 14 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

