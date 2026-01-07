Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
44.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Vanderjagt scores 18, Toledo takes down Northern Illinois 75-61

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Kyler Vanderjagt’s 18 points helped Toledo defeat Northern Illinois 75-61 on Tuesday.

Vanderjagt shot 5 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Rockets (9-6, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Sonny Wilson added 17 points, five assists and five steals.

The Huskies (5-10, 1-3) were led by Dylan Ducommun, who recorded 17 points.

Toledo took the lead with 16:29 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Vanderjagt led the scoring with eight points in the first half to put Toledo up 37-25 at the break. Toledo extended its lead to 41-25 during the second half, fueled by a 10-2 scoring run. Vanderjagt scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.