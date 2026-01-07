Vanderjagt scores 18, Toledo takes down Northern Illinois 75-61

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Kyler Vanderjagt’s 18 points helped Toledo defeat Northern Illinois 75-61 on Tuesday.

Vanderjagt shot 5 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Rockets (9-6, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Sonny Wilson added 17 points, five assists and five steals.

The Huskies (5-10, 1-3) were led by Dylan Ducommun, who recorded 17 points.

Toledo took the lead with 16:29 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Vanderjagt led the scoring with eight points in the first half to put Toledo up 37-25 at the break. Toledo extended its lead to 41-25 during the second half, fueled by a 10-2 scoring run. Vanderjagt scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press