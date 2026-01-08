Skip to main content
Johnston scores 21, Furman defeats Chattanooga 78-67

By AP News

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Charles Johnston’s 21 points helped Furman defeat Chattanooga 78-67 on Wednesday.

Johnston also had eight rebounds for the Paladins (11-5, 2-1 Southern Conference). Tom House scored 17 points while going 5 of 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range). Asa Thomas shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Jordan Frison led the Mocs (6-10, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Tedrick Washington Jr. added 15 points and two steals for Chattanooga. Jikari Johnson also had 10 points.

Furman took the lead for good with 3:40 to go in the first half. The score was 39-30 at halftime, with House racking up 14 points. Johnston’s 15-point second half helped Furman close out the 11-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

