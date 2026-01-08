Murray State defeats Evansville 79-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Javon Jackson’s 22 points helped Murray State defeat Evansville 79-69 on Wednesday night.

Jackson shot 8 for 16 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Racers (14-3, 6-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Domon scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds. JJ Traynor finished with 12 points. The Racers extended their winning streak to 10 games.

The Purple Aces (4-13, 0-6) were led in scoring by AJ Casey, who finished with 24 points. Joshua Hughes added 14 points for Evansville. Bryce Quinet had 13 points, four assists and two steals. The loss is the eighth straight for the Purple Aces.

Murray State took the lead with 2:36 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Jackson scored 13 points in the first half to help put the Racers ahead 42-30 at the break. Murray State used an 11-2 run to make it a 74-63 lead with 3:04 left. Domon scored nine second-half points.

