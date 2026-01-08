Davis scores 32 as Hofstra knocks off Towson 78-67

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Cruz Davis put up 32 points as Hofstra beat Towson 78-67 on Thursday for the Pride’s seventh straight win.

Davis also contributed six rebounds for the Pride (12-4, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Preston Edmead scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. German Plotnikov had 17 points and shot 5 for 13 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers (8-9, 0-4) were led in scoring by Tyler Tejada, who finished with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. Towson also got 16 points from Tyler Coleman. Jaquan Womack also had 14 points.

Hofstra took the lead with 3:33 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Davis led the Pride with 21 points in the first half to help put them ahead 39-30 at the break. Hofstra used a 10-2 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 56-40 with 11:44 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press