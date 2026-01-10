Unbeaten Miami (Ohio) ups win streak to 17 with 87-73 victory over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Antwone Woolfolk had 21 points, Brant Byers scored 20 and unbeaten Miami (Ohio) upped its win streak to 17 with an 87-73 victory over Toledo on Friday.

Woolfolk also had six rebounds for the RedHawks (17-0, 5-0 Mid-American Conference). Byers made four 3-pointers and snagged seven rebounds. Eian Elmer added 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting.

Sonny Wilson had 20 points and five assists to pace the Rockets (9-7, 3-1). Sean Craig totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 12.

Miami took the lead for good 14 seconds into the game. The score was 56-36 at halftime behind 18 points from Byers. Woolfolk had 16 points in the second half to help the RedHawks secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press